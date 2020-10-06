Barbara Ellen Bennett

Barbara Ellen Bennett, 87, of Osburn, ID, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – Silver Wood Village in Silverton, ID. Barbara was born on December 4, 1932 in Pueblo, CO, a daughter of the late Harry Dudley and Katherine Patterson Dudley. Barbara graduated high school in Rye, CO.

The family later moved to Bonners Ferry, ID and she later went on to marry Peter Lawrence Bennett. Barbara worked as bookkeeper for JC Penny’s in Wallace. She loved her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and attended the Silverton chapel. She also enjoyed raising children, even those that weren’t her own.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Bennett; two brothers, Charles and Walter Dudley; two sisters, Lucy (Gene) Covey, and Berniece Morgan; and a granddaughter, Teena Frank.

Survivors include a daughter, Jacki Bennett (Terry Riley) of Kalispell, MT; a son, Jim Bennett of Osburn, ID; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Barbara’s nephew, Stan (Leslie) Covey for all the love and care.

At Barbara’s request, no services will be held. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralserice.com. Shoshone Funeral Service, Kellogg, ID, is assisting the family with arrangements.