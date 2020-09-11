Barbara “Betty” Margaretta Alexander

Barbara “Betty” Margaretta Alexander, 92

Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Barbara “Betty” Margaretta Alexander, 92, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away September 7, 2020 at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. She was born May 11, 1928 in Amberg, Germany.

Betty married Raymond Alexander in May of 1948 in Germany. They moved to Atlanta, Idaho in September of 1948. Betty and Raymond later moved to the Silver Valley in 1950.

Betty had first worked at a pistol factory in Germany during the war. After moving to the Silver Valley, she worked at the Ben Franklin store of Kellogg from 1953 – 1968. Betty had lastly served as a bartender for the Big Creek store, until its closure.

Betty loved and enjoyed knitting, embroidery, mushroom picking and above all, she so loved her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her daughter Rosie Edwards of Elizabeth Park- Kellogg; one grandson Geoff (Karen) Lyons of Bellevue, Washington; three great-grandchildren Theresa Waller, Holdyn Williams and Keegan Lyons; one brother Joseph (Elfriede) Bauer of Amberg, Germany; she is also survived by two sister-in-laws and several nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, her husband Raymond Alexander, three grandchildren and her son-in-law Rich Edwards.

Inurnment will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or to the Mountain Valley of Cascadia, 601 W. Cameron Ave. Kellogg, Idaho 83837

