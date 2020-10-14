Barbara Adele Conrad-Moore

Barbara Adele Conrad-Moore

Barbara was born on 7/13/1936 in Long Beach, CA to Mamie and Ralph Conrad. Her family moved to Port Orchard, WA where she attended South Kitsap High School. She went on to attend Central Washington University, during which time she met the love of her life, Paul Justin Moore. Barb and Paul were married August 3, 1957.

Barb loved Jesus and was baptized and confirmed into the Holy Catholic Church. Her faith was so important to her, and she embraced her role as spiritual leader to her family, friends and community with great seriousness and love. In all she did throughout her life- she modeled Jesus, and was always available to listen, share a kindness and a cup of tea with, not only family, but anyone that needed an ear to bend. Barb had many talents- theatre, music, gardening, reading, writing, and snuggling any baby she could wrestle away from the momma. She was a kind and gentle spirit, and showed us all how to be better versions of ourselves, and how to accept and embrace the world around us. She leaves a legacy greater than her large family of children and grand children as well as the multitude of students that she impacted through her teaching and catechism classes.

She is preceded in Death by her parents, Ralph and Mamie Conrad, sister Judy Hackstedde, son Patrick Moore and daughter Suzanne (Suzy) Moore. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul Moore, and sister Kathleen Powell (nieces, Erin and Kerina). As well as her children and their spouses; Donna Moore, Mike, David (Teresa), Terie (Joe), Steve (Ann), Mary, Gina (John), Paul (Steffanie), and Joanie (Stephen) and Jim (Stela). Her many surviving grand children are as follows- Kristen and Joe, Justin, Jerod, Jessica and Thomas, Taylor and Connor, Leah and Danny, Anders and Seth, Brooks and Britney, Gage and Rilley, Kyli, Andrea and Gregory. Barbs well loved great grand children are Lily, Koa, Jessie and Ryland, Harvey and “coming soon” Delilah, Braiden and Bradley.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 16th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Priest River, ID. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com<https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fshermancampbell.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7C%7C2cc2982963804eb2698c08d87056d1ac%7C1498ef60739d4b49b522328e7dc2f089%7C0%7C0%7C637382865466467120%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=R6fbjTetlEEc3Ln3dleZ7%2FTD3F3RjlP9%2F%2Fl3HkgueRs%3D&reserved=0>.