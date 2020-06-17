Bank of America gifts SNAP $50,000 for housing counseling program

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Nikki Torres

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bank of America announced Wednesday it will give SNAP Spokane a $50,000 grant for its housing counseling program.

The program helps homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgages by assisting with mediation, mortgage counseling, as well as referrals for legal and community resources. It also helps people with foreclosure prevention loans.

While SNAP’s rental assistance program saw a spike in need during the pandemic, the housing counseling program has not seen as much demand.

The SNAP team said they are anticipating a great need at the end of the year when homeowners may not have a job to go back to. SNAP said the pandemic has substantially impacted two-family earners who may now have a single income, reduced hours, cut salaries or no childcare, all contributing to their ability to pay for housing expenses or their mortgage.

“The pandemic has created uncertainty and hardship that will increase the number of foreclosures,” said Jennifer Hentges, Program Director for SNAP Housing Counseling. “Keeping people in homes is often more affordable than renting- assuming they can even find rental housing. Housing preservation is just as important as housing creation. This focus on foreclosure prevention will prevent a surge in displaced homeowners in the coming months.”

Those who are interested in receiving foreclosure prevention assistance can call SNAP’s Housing Counseling Line at 509-319-3040 or visit snapwa.org/sfa.

