‘Band Together Washington’ event to feature live performances, discussions from state’s most celebrated artists

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Courtesy of Keep Music Live

SEATTLE, Wash. — Keep Music Live has announced ‘Band Together Washington,’ a virtual event celebrating Washington’s music culture, featuring artists like Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile and Karli Ingersoll.

The event will be hosted by Sir Mix-A-Lot and Rachel Flotard and will feature live performances and discussions featuring Washington’s most popular artists.

“We are so thankful to see our community rally together to support the small, independently-owned music venues in Washington state. Many of the artists participating in Band Together Washington got their start in these small venues,” said Keep Music Live’s board president Manny Cawaling. “‘Band Together Washington’ will be a celebration Washington’s live music culture and its future.”

Artists include Ali Hedrick, Allen Stone, Brandi Carlile, Cedric Walker, Chris Ballew, Clinton Fearon & Boogie Brown Band, Daniel Pak, Duff McKagan Eva Walker, Foo Fighters, Gifted Gab, Jeremy Enigk, Joel McHale, Karli Ingersoll, Kathleen Hanna, Macklemore, Manny Cawaling, Matt Cameron, Megan Jasper, Mike McCready, Nate Mendel, Neko Case, Pearl Jam, The Presidents of the United States of America, Rainn Wilson, Shannon Welles, The Black Tones, Tomo Nakayama, Tres Leches, Trey Many, Visqueen, Walking Papers and more.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.—you can watch it live on the Keep Music Live Facebook and YouTube pages, or on the Keep Music Live website. ‘Band Together Washington’ will be free and open to the public. Donations are welcome, as Keep Music Live provides COVID relief grants to small, independent music venues across the state.

You can register for the event here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Business owners, music lovers across the state band together to save local music venues

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.