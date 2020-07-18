Band Nu Jack City cancels Coeur d’Alene show out of concern for racist remarks

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The City of Coeur d’Alene is responding to a local band’s decision to cancel its performance, in part over concerns of racism in the area.

Nu Jack City was scheduled to perform in Coeur d’Alene on Thursday. The band canceled last minute, citing concerns for racism and COVID-19.

In a post to Facebook, the band cited “disturbing” comments on the event’s page as part of the reason for canceling.

Nu Jack City is known for its Motown and soulful music.

In an updated post to Facebook, one of the band’s members says they have played in North Idaho many times and love their supportive fans, adding “racial propaganda” and “hate messages amongst their own community” as reason behind canceling the show this time.

“Let us state our profound sadness that any visitor or resident of our city would feel less than welcome,” it reads in a statement signed by Mayor Steve Widmyer and City Council members.

“Let us be perfectly clear. We do not support any activity or statements that are racist or unkind to others,” it adds.

