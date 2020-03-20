Ban on race-based hairstyle discrimination signed into law

ASSOCIATED PRESS by ASSOCIATED PRESS

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that makes Washington the sixth state to ban race-based discrimination against hair texture and hairstyles.

According to the Crown Act campaign, five other states have already passed with such a law: California, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

The bill amends the Washington Law Against Discrimination so that the term “race” includes traits historically associated or perceived to be associated with race, including hairstyles like afros, braids, locks and twists.

