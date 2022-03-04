Bamba leads Washington State to season sweep over Oregon State

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars took down Oregon State for the second time in four days 71-67 Thursday night in Pullman.

The Cougs were led by TJ Bamba off the bench, he had 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Michael Flowers continued his hot streak finishing with 14 for Washington State.

With the win, Washington State improves to 17-13 and 10-9 in the Pac-12. The Cougars are home against Oregon Saturday to finish up the regular season.

