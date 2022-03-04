Bamba leads Washington State to season sweep over Oregon State

Keith Osso,
Posted:
by Keith Osso
Washington State Cougars Wsu
Copyright 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars took down Oregon State for the second time in four days 71-67 Thursday night in Pullman.

The Cougs were led by TJ Bamba off the bench, he had 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Michael Flowers continued his hot streak finishing with 14 for Washington State.

With the win, Washington State improves to 17-13 and 10-9 in the Pac-12.  The Cougars are home against Oregon Saturday to finish up the regular season.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories