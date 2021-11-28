Balmy and breezy Sunday with a break in the rain – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a bit of a washout on Saturday afternoon, the Inland Northwest will get another break from the rain for a good chunk of the day on Sunday. Expect a breezy and cloudy day which should limit any fog development in the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s to start and will hit the middle and upper 50s in the afternoon. The forecast high of 55 in Spokane is over 15 degrees above the average high for late November!

Rain will fill back in on Sunday night from north to south and Monday will be soggy again through at least lunchtime. More scattered rain will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday in North Idaho and around the Northeast Washington mountains. Temperatures will stay warm in the 40s and 50s with nights staying above freezing. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause rising rivers in the coming days, so a Flood Watch is in place for Chelan and Okanogan counties through Monday night.

Is there any cool-down coming in our future? If there is it won’t be until next weekend when a storm will drop in over Montana. That could bring cooler temperatures our way, stay tuned.