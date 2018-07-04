Bald eagle nest shuts down campsites

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests is closing campsites at the Three Pines Campground located on Kalispell Island in Priest Lake to protect an active bald eagle nest located within the site.

That’s means campers won’t have access to campsite #30 – 34 during the 4th of July.

The Forest Service says the nest was recently discovered during a bald eagle survey. It is the first year an active nest site has been confirmed since 2014.

As required by the IPNF’s Land Management Plan and the National Bald Eagle Management Guidelines, the IPNF is seasonally restricting camping activities near the nest.

During the breeding season, bald eagles are sensitive to a variety of human activities. If agitated by human activities, eagles may expend energy defending the nest rather than tending to their young, or may abandon the nest altogether.

Officials say activities that cause prolonged absences of adults from their nests can jeopardize young as unattended nestlings are subject to predation. Young nestlings are particularly vulnerable because they rely on their parents to provide warmth or shade, without which they may die as a result of hypothermia or heat stress. If food delivery schedules are interrupted, the young may not develop healthy plumage, which can affect their survival.

“We ask the public to please be understanding and patient with this closure, which is expected to remain in place through August 2018,” said District Ranger Felipe Cano.

Kalispell Island has approximately 48 individual campsites not affected by the closure that are available on a first come first service basis, and a group site that can be reserved online at www.recreation.gov.

For additional information, please contact the Priest Lake Ranger District at (208) 443-2512.

