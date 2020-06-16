Balboa Elementary students finally return for belongings left behind during shutdown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone has had to reshape their lives this year including students, teachers and parents. As this school year comes to an end, they’re all reflecting on 2020 and what it brought them.

Students haven’t stepped foot inside their school since mid-March because of the pandemic.

“It’s been a challenge for sure, but our Balboa community really rose to it,” said Jennifer Hershey, teacher at Balboa Elementary School. “They’ve supported, they’ve engaged and they’ve been pretty awesome.”

On Tuesday, students made a special trip there to a place that’s like a second home.

“That connection with their teacher is really important,” said Brenda Lollis, the school’s principal. “Here we are just being able to have that connection through the window as we say goodbye.”

Cars lined up with students ready to pick up what they had to leave behind. However, they couldn’t go inside their school.

Teachers went inside the school cafeteria to a row full of bags, not students. They were packed with art projects, a yearbook and old assignments.

While students waited for their things, parents were next to them.

“We’ve had our struggles, but you know, keeping them on task is the main priority and that’s what we’re trying to do, but glad it’s the end of the year,” one parent said.

“I think it’s different, but different’s good sometimes, so it’s OK,” Emily Piper, a Balboa parent said.

With the struggles comes perseverance.

“It’s a very bittersweet feeling right now,” Lollis said. “You know, we have our sixth graders who some of them have been here at Balboa for seven years.”

Those sixth graders got a special delivery. While some teachers were at the school, others went to the homes of sixth graders to give them a goody bag and shirt. Normally, teachers have a big send-off as they head to middle school.

“We miss that connection with kids,” Lollis said. “We miss that every day being able to see them, being able to hear them laugh on the playground.”

Though students will fill that missing piece next year, the Balboa Strong staff wants students to remember this as they head into summer:

“We are here for you. We will always be here for you no matter what it looks like,” Lollis said. “That we love you and support you and that we are excited to see those smiling faces in the hallways in the fall.”

