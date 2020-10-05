Bail set at $750,000 for teenage suspect in East Central drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a 15-year-old in a drive by shooting appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

He has not been formally charged, but is accused of shooting the victim in the head and killing him outside of his family home in East Central last Thursday.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Elijah James Davis, is accused of driving the car during the shooting. He made his first appearance in court on Friday and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Court records state the teenage suspect and Davis were trying to intimidate the victim into joining their gang. The victim’s father told police their home had been shot up in the past and the suspects had previously driven past the home with their guns out of the window.

Davis was at large for several hours, but taken into custody Thursday night.

The teenage suspect was arrested Friday. His bail has been set at $750,000.

