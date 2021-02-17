Bad weather across the U.S. could delay Spokane Arena site’s latest vaccine shipment

Michael Sohn Three vials of the 'Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine' are pictured in a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Velodrom' (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bad weather is plaguing the U.S. and it may delay the latest vaccine shipment headed to the Spokane Arena.

More than 150 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as cold temperatures sweep the nation and emergency declarations are even being issued in some states like Mississippi, which is where the shipment is coming from.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that weather will delay deliveries in the coming days and its impacts will vary by local conditions. A CDC spokesperson said federal partners are working closely with jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and mitigate potential delays and cancellations.

CHAS Health opened the latest round of appointments for the vaccine site on Tuesday night and all 4,000 were booked within an hour. It is not clear how scheduling will be impacted should the shipment be delayed.

