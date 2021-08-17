Backyard Public House raising money for employees displaced by Browne’s Addition fire

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Backyard Public House is raising for money to support employees who were displaced by a recent fire in Browne’s Addition.

The local restaurant plans to donate a portion of all Tuesday sales to them.

The fire ripped through two Browne’s Addition apartment buildings early Monday, killing two people and leaving several others without a place to live. The Tiffany Manor Apartments were completely destroyed in the fire.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said 10 percent of all sales on food and drinks Tuesday will be donated to the impacted team members.

Backyard said it is also planning several other ways the community can help those affected. Details on those plans will be announced at a later date.

The Backyard Public House is located in West Central Spokane at 1811 W Broadway Ave.

