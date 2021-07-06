Expect a hot and hazy Tuesday – Mark

Today will be sunny and hot with some haze in the air from smoke.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Cooler nights

Chance of thunderstorms Wednesday

Touch cooler Thursday

Hot weekend ahead

Current smoke forecast as of 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Temperatures will be hot across the state today.

A touch cooler Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s today. We will see clouds and isolated showers Wednesday with a chance of lightning. Cooler temperatures will be here Thursday and Friday with lower 90s expected. This weekend could hit triple digits.