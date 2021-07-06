Expect a hot and hazy Tuesday – Mark
Today will be sunny and hot with some haze in the air from smoke.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Cooler nights
- Chance of thunderstorms Wednesday
- Touch cooler Thursday
- Hot weekend ahead
Current smoke forecast as of 5 a.m. Tuesday:
Temperatures will be hot across the state today.
A touch cooler Wednesday.
Temperatures will reach the upper 90s today. We will see clouds and isolated showers Wednesday with a chance of lightning. Cooler temperatures will be here Thursday and Friday with lower 90s expected. This weekend could hit triple digits.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.