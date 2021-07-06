Expect a hot and hazy Tuesday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Today will be sunny and hot with some haze in the air from smoke.

Tue Plan

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Cooler nights
  • Chance of thunderstorms Wednesday
  • Touch cooler Thursday
  • Hot weekend ahead

Tue Am 4 Things

Current smoke forecast as of 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Tue Smoke

Temperatures will be hot across the state today.

Tue Highs

A touch cooler Wednesday.

Tue Wed Highs

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s today. We will see clouds and isolated showers Wednesday with a chance of lightning. Cooler temperatures will be here Thursday and Friday with lower 90s expected. This weekend could hit triple digits.

Tue 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Top Stories

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.