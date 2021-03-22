Back to the Sweet Sixteen; Gonzaga remains perfect in quest for first title

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) copyright 4 news now

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain perfect on the season thanks to a 87-71 win over Oklahoma Monday afternoon advancing the Zags to their sixth straight Sweet Sixteen.

Drew Timme was a workhorse for the Zags leading the way with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert both chipped in with 16 as four Bulldogs were in double figures.

With the win Gonzaga moves on to face the winner of the Ohio vs. Creighton game later today.

