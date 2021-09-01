Back-To-School reminders for Spokane Public Schools’ families

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — School starts bright and early Thursday morning for Spokane Public Schools’ students.

We’ve been telling you all about COVID guidelines and what another pandemic school year will look like.

But here are some of the more “mundane” but equally as important first day reminders the District wants families to know about.

SCHOOL SCHEDULES

School starts for high schoolers and students at the Libby Center at 8am on Sept. 2.

Middle school students start at 9am and Elementary students 8:30am.

This will be for the entire school year and students are going to class every day of the week, unless they are enrolled in Spokane Virtual Academy or Spokane Virtual Learning.

On 12 Fridays this school year, all students will be released one hour and 15 minutes early for teachers to work with their peers on student improvement.

You can find a calendar for the entire SPS school year on the here on the District website.

FIRST DAY OF KINDERGARTEN

Kindergarten students actually have their first day of school next week — and they’ll start in groups.

Spokane Public Schools says this allows teachers, students and families time to connect and start the year off strong.

Group A students start next Wednesday, Group B on Thursday and all Kindergarteners will be together by next Friday.

BUS RIDES

Like we shared with you earlier this week, students eligible to ride the school bus must live within their school’s attendance area and outside of the school’s established walk boundary.

You can verify their eligibility on the SPS website.

Kindergarten families must have a family member over the age of 12 waiting at the bus stop for at least the first 10 days of school.

This is so they can be let off the bus safely.

FREE MEALS FOR STUDENTS

Breakfast and lunch will be free for students in all grade levels this year.

But families are still encouraged to fill out a free or reduced-price meal application, especially if your home situation or income has changed.

Filling out a form helps ensure school funding is maintained for essential programs and it comes with some added benefits for students.

LAPTOP CHECKOUT

Laptops are going out to Middle and High School students this year for use at home.

This means parents and families need to complete a laptop checkout form acknowledging responsibility for the devices.

A parent agreement page is on the Spokane Public Schools website as well, where you can find more information on laptops as well as potential fine and fees.

A complete look at Back-To-School reminders for families can be found here.

