Back-to-school info made simple: What SPS wants parents to know ahead of sending students back in person

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whether your student is already back in class or you’re waiting for them to go back, there are a lot of changes and there’s a lot of information to take in.

Spokane Public Schools wants to reassure families that they’re prepared to welcome them.

It’s no secret that school looks a lot different, but Spokane’s youngest students are doing well so far being back in school everyday.

Executive Director for elementary schools, Clint Price, says students in Kindergarten through second grade are excited to be back, even with all the changes.

He says teachers and staff have put in a lot of time and effort to get to this point with safety being the district’s first priority.

The second has been how learning will be different when students go from remote to in-person learning.

5th-12th grade is still tentative.

With all the COVID-19 guidelines in place and alternating schedules, Price says parents should talk with their students about what’s going to be different.

“We’re asking families to talk about that and give the students a little time,” he said. “For some kiddos, it’s been a little while since they’ve been back in class for 6 hours a day doing reading writing and math.”

And if your student feels anxious about coming back, you’re encouraged get some help from the school.

“Call that school counselor, talk to your teacher,” he said. “All those folks are more than willing to help alleviate some of those nervous tummies that our little ones might be having.”

For more information, see the Spokane Public Schools website.

