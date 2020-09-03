Back to school: How to find a great deal on a laptop for your student

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a back to school shopping season like no other.

Wish lists for new clothes and shoes are being replaced by the need for laptops and desks as students prepare for virtual learning. But even with those new items in short supply, there are workarounds to help you and your child get ready for the classroom.

USA Today pulled together a few tips to help make sure students get what they need, when they need it.

When searching for a laptop, get creative. Look directly to the manufacturer like Lenovo or Dell. You may be able to pick up a refurbished model that’s inspected, repaired and carries a solid warranty.

If your budget it tight, consider a Chromebook rather than a laptop. The devices often have the features students need at a fraction of the cost of a laptop.

You can also stay on top of what is in stock and what is on sale by signing up for alerts on exclusive deals. Best Buy says signing up for its student deals program gives you access to offers on everything from laptops and printers, to small appliances.

Finally, check out sites like Deal News, Now in Stock and Zoo-Lert.

They will track several products at once and you can get alerts from them on what is available.

For more back to school coverage from 4 News Now, click here. Sign up for the Back to School email newsletter and have information delivered to your inbox each night.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.