Back-to-school digital resources from the Spokane County Library District

SPOKANE, Wash. — For most students in our area, school is starting at home this year.

So why not use the library at home, too?

Through the Spokane County Library District, you can have access to dozens of digital resources that could help your child with virtual learning this year.

With the ENGAGE Digital Resources and Services Guide, you can see what you have access to as a library card holder.

There are resources for any and all age groups, but I spoke with the library district recently about which ones would help students going into the new school year, especially if they’re going to need some help learning from home.

They say the best one to start with is Help Now, a digital resource that offers homework help and live online tutors.

You can access a live tutor between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week.

And they help students in every grade level from elementary school to college.

Here’s a full list of suggested resources from the guide:

You can access the ENGAGE guide on their website here.

A new service that isn’t listed in the guide is called Book Butler.

Libraries are closed right now, but librarians are still hard at work at Spokane County Library locations managing curbside pickup.

Through Book Butler, you can choose a book genre or topic and librarians will curate 3-6 books that fit that genre or topic.

This tool could help students as they work on research assignments or if they want to read for fun.

Remember that to access these resources, you must have a library card, which you can also get online from the comfort of your home.