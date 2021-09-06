Back to school and back to the heat – mark
Happy Labor Day!
It’s going to be a beautiful day – We’re seeing temperatures in the mid 70s for most of the day, but we’ll creep up into low 80s later this afternoon.
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
- Sunny and warm today
- More smoke is expected later this week
- We’ll start heating up on Tuesday
- Cooler temperatures are on tap for this weekend
Here’s a look at today’ shighs – mostly 80s across the region.
We’ll be even hotter tomorrow, with hghs in the high 80s to low 90s in some area.
High pressure will keep us dry but southwest winds will bring more smoke into our area. We warm up to near 90 for Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler conditions later in the week.
