Back-To-School 101: What happens if there’s a case of COVID-19 in Spokane Public Schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is confident in the resources and support it has to keep everyone in school safe from COVID-19.

If there is a positive case, or a student is exposed to the virus, there are specific plans in place to make sure it doesn’t turn into an outbreak.

Out of nearly 200 cases that have occurred within Spokane Public Schools, only seven of those were spread within the schools.

The district says it’s just not seeing any in-school transmission right now.

Director of Health Services, Becky Doughty, says the latest CDC study that says schools can safely reopen because most cases are from community spread , which she says is not surprising.

Most of the cases that have impacted students or staff in the school district have come from outside of it.

Inside the schools, she says there are safety guidelines coupled with education and support surrounding the guidance from the health district.

“I just chalk that up to everybody’s learning the safety protocols at the beginning of all of this, right?,” she said. “And so we’re just not seeing that anymore. And I think we’ve got it dialed in. In terms of mask wearing, social distancing — all the things we know we’re supposed to be doing right now,”

Spokane Public Schools also has a team of contact tracing nurses ready to act in the event of a positive case.

Here’s what would happen if a student is showing symptoms of what could be COVID-19 at school.

A student testing positive for COVID-19 needs to quarantine for 10 days.

If the student is exposed to a positive person — 14 days — and it must be completed even if they test negative.

First, they’re sent to the health room where a nurse assesses them and determines if they have COVID-like symptoms.

From there, the student will wait in an isolated ‘student waiting room’ until a parent or guardian picks them up from school.

Upon picking your student up, you’re advised to get them tested for COVID-19.

If you do decide to get your student tested, there are four COVID-19 testing sites provided by the school district.

In order for your student to come back to class, the school needs a note from your provider saying they don’t have COVID-19 or a negative test result.

Doughty is stressing that parents keep their students at home even if they have a runny nose.

It’s also important that the student health check is completed every morning before they come to school.

