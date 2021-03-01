Back-To-School 101: Spokane middle school, high school students transition to hybrid learning

Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students at every grade level at Spokane Public Schools will be doing some sort of in-person learning this week.

If you have a student in middle school or high school, their hybrid schedule will be just like fifth and sixth grade.

Group ‘A’ students are attending class on Mondays and Wednesdays while Group ‘B’ goes to class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Both groups will alternate in-person class on Fridays.

Laura Treece is an eighth grade science teacher at Sacajawea Middle School.

She says teaching a science class virtually doesn’t give students the full experience.

She’s looking forward to having her eighth graders participating in hands-on experiments and lab work.

“We’ve got some virtual labs that we’ve been able to do where the students can manipulate things on the screen that kind of mimic some of those activities that we would normally do in person. But it’s just not the same, it’s not as it’s not as fun for the kids,” said Treece.

In addition to going over safety protocols, Treece says she has a fun physics experiment planned for her small group on students this morning.

From seating arrangements to individual lab work, science class is going to look a lot different for them.

In-person, students will be able to learn hands-on.

When they go home, they can expect homework assignments based on the lesson.

Treece is a mother to a Spokane Public Schools fifth and sixth grader herself.

She says to expect those virtual learning days to be a little challenging.

“It is going to require them to set a schedule for themselves and so we’ve made some sample schedules at Sac that we’ve distributed to families and to students and that’s part of what we’ve been talking about these last couple of weeks with our procedures for return,” said Treece. “We’ve been talking about ‘Here’s what at home day is going to be like’, and we’ve given them some tips like, you know, ‘Get that to do list, and put the hardest things on the top, and let’s click through it.’,”

While things will be more self-paced for your student, Treece says it won’t be like last spring.

Teachers will be more accessible this time around.

Spokane Public Schools also has some resources on its website so families can help their student transition to hybrid learning.

