Back-To-School 101: School bus guidelines

SPOKANE, Wash. — The COVID-19 guidelines at Spokane Public Schools don’t just exist in the classroom.

A ride to school now comes with a new set of rules.

“The state guidelines for school buses in Washington are two to a seat,” said General Manager of Durham School Services Rhonda McLellan.

And those seats are assigned.

Students also need to be spaced out on the bus, so the capacity is smaller.

“Our buses hold 48 but with the loss of the seats it’s 44 students,” said McLellan.

In the district, only Kindergarten through third grade has returned to school, so students have been able to sit staggered on the buses and in their own seats.

“Most of our students, at this point, are not two to a seat, but as the students come back to school, we will hit that 44 mark,” said McLellan.

When that happens, Durham School Services will continue the guidelines they have in place to make the school bus a safer environment.

Disinfecting the seats after every trip and keeping windows and vents cracked open.

The bus driver will also be wearing a mask and the bus monitor wears a mask, face shield and gloves.

Students, unless they are medically exempt, are required to wear their masks on the bus at all times as well.

“We knew and the district knew that there would be students that would forget their mask or lose their mask,” said McLellan. “We keep two boxes of masks on every bus, student size and adult size.”

The bus monitor is the first person a student will see before they board the bus.

The monitor will help students get to their assigned seat one at a time and sit in the back of the bus to make sure everyone is staying safe.

It’s these assigned seats that help Durham School Services and Spokane Public Schools notify families of possible exposures.

“We also work very closely with the school district on the tracing, contact tracing,” said McLellan. “Where if there’s an outbreak in the school, we see who was on the bus, who needs to be quarantined, when they can come back on the bus.”

Whether your student is in special education, elementary, middle or high school, the guidelines are all the same and will stay in place to get them safely to school.

“Everybody is doing everything possible to keep the kids on the bus as safe as possible,” said McLellan.

You can take part in keeping students safe as Durham School Services is hiring school bus drivers at this time.

If you or someone you know may be interested in applying, see the website.

