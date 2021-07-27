‘Back Home’ singer Andy Grammer to play Beasley Coliseum

by Erin Robinson

Invision Pop/rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 37.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Award-winning singer Andry Grammer will play the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman this fall.

Grammar has played at Washington State University before and his song “Back Home” has become an anthem at Cougar football games.

The concert, set for September 3, will be held one night before the football team’s first game of the season.

Tickets are now available and range from $56-61.

