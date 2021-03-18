Baby boom! 10 Providence maternity center nurses pregnant at the same time

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a baby boom in the Providence Holy Family Hospital maternity center, but it’s not what you might think.

Ten of the center’s nurses are pregnant and two just welcomed their littles one into the world!

“There were a few of us having conversations and they would say ‘I’m actually pregnant,’ and we’d say ‘Oh, you are too?’ And it just became that there were so many of us,” said nurse Peyton Johnson. “It’s a joke now — don’t drink the water here, unless you want to get pregnant, too.”

For half of the nurses, this is/was their first pregnancy. Nurse Manager Deanna Higgins said their due dates are spread out, so it will not impact schedules.

Most of the nurses plan to deliver at Holy Family Hospital and Higgins said she is excited to see everything come full circle.

“We help nearly 1,200 women have babies here every year, now it’s our turn,” Higgins said. “One of the things we are most proud of at the Family Maternity Center is our amazing team of caregivers who care so much about their patients. I’m excited for our nurses to experience the same care they provide every day to families in our community.”

