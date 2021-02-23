Baba opens in Kendall Yards, serving Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Asian-style comfort food

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Eat Good Group restaurant is now open in Kendall Yards.

Baba is opening up in place of The Wandering Table, which closed at the beginning of the year.

Chef Adam Hegsted believed this was the right time to open up a place with a more casual dining experience.

This restaurant has comfort foods with a cultural twist — the menu is inspired by Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine.

To see the full menu, visit the Baba Spokane website.

Baba is located at 1242 W Summit Pkwy. and will be open Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

