Ayayi’s record night leads Gonzaga to win over Portland

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Joel Ayayi on the bench as Gonzaga takes on San Francisco

PORTLAND, Oregon — Joel Ayayi becomes the first player in Gonzaga men’s basketball history to record a triple double on the way to a convincing 116-88 win over Portland.

Ayayi finished the game with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists as he nearly had his triple-double at halftime.

Gonzaga had a massive advantage down low and it showed in the stat sheet with Drew Timme scoring 26 and Anton Watson had 23.

The scoring came from everywhere with seven different Gonzaga players finishing with double-digits in points.

With the win, Gonzaga improves to 12-0 and 3-0 in the West Coast Conference.

Next up for Gonzaga this week is a home game against Pepperdine Thursday at 2pm.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.