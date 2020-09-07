Avista working to restore power to more than 33,000 residents across Eastern Washington, N. Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 33,000 residents have lost power across Eastern Washington.

Avista Utilities says they are “assessing the extent of the damage” to their electric system. Currently, there are no estimated times for restoration of service, but it could be an upwards of up to 24 hours.

Residents should be prepared for a power outage of 1-2 days, according to Avista.

The company says they are focusing on critical infrastructure first—which encompasses transmission lines, substations and hospitals—before moving to distribution feeder lines. Avista says this will mean that some neighbors may get power before you do.

Residents are asked to report outages through their website or by calling (800) 227-9187.

