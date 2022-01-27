Avista warns customers to look out for scams under their name

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista alerted their customers about recent scams, warning them to not fall victim to fraud.

The energy company says that scammers are targeting all residential and commercial utility customers. Many are using a duplicate or “spoof” Avista logo and contact information to throw customers off.

READ: Are you an Avista customer? Your utility bill might be changing

They say these scammers have convincing impersonation skills, but there are tell-tale signs to identify the fakers.

“Scammers often threaten immediate service disconnection, request payment via prepaid cash cards, and even show up on doorsteps demanding attention to a past-due bill or entry into your home or building,” said Avista.

They plead customers to not fall for these scams. You can call Avista at (800)-227-9187, or visit myavista.com to verify the status of your account or ask questions to a qualified expert.

“If something sounds odd, it probably is,” they said. “Make sure it’s Avista. Don’t get scammed.”

READ: ‘Nothing there’: Frustrations pile up as people go days, weeks without mail delivery

READ: WA Legislature OKs pause to long-term care program and tax

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.