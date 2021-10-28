Avista warns customers of ransomware attack

SPOKANE, Wash.– Avista is letting people know one of its energy efficiency vendors was the target of a ransomware attack earlier this month.

Avista said it doesn’t believe any of its customers’ sensitive information was compromised.

The company said the information hackers access was customers’ email addresses, Avista utility numbers, service addressed and energy usage.

Avista said the 20,000 or so people affected in Washington and Idaho have been notified. Avista will give those who are concerned about their information being compromised free credit monitoring.

