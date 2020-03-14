Avista to halt utilities cutoffs to Washington, Idaho and Oregon customers amid coronavirus outbreak

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista has stopped all utilities cutoffs to customers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, the company said Friday.

In a release addressing coronavirus concerns, the company said it’s willing to adapt during a difficult time, and will not be disconnecting customers from services as a result.

Avista also said it’s heightening its health and safety protocol. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Avita’s offices will be closed to the public in order to keep employees, customers and contractors safe.

“We continue to uphold our obligation to provide safe and reliable service and are focused on ensuring our critical function is our primary business focus at this time,” it reads in the release.

“We’ve taken steps over the last few weeks to ensure those employees whose responsibilities are critical to the delivery of our service are prepared and well-positioned to continue on in their roles without interruption.”

