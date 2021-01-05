Avista schedules planned power outage for Sprague area Jan. 16

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is planning a power outage in Sprague on January 16.

The energy company says this is so crews can run some maintenance on the Sprague substation. Around 480 people will be without power between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and they do not expect any road closures during their work.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to increase the reliability of the service to your homes and businesses,” said manager Ian Eccles. “Routine maintenance to our electrical system is critical to providing dependable service. We will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore your service.”

This maintenance was originally slated for December 15 but was rescheduled. Avista says this work will improve the substation and reduce power outages later on.

