Avista says crews are working ‘around the clock’ to restore outages caused by windstorm

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista addressed power outages sweeping the region as a result of Wednesday’s windstorm during a press conference, saying crews are using all possible resources to restore power.

“We are committed as a company to respond 24/7, so around the clock, until we get all of our customers restored,” said Avista Director of Operations, David Howell.

As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 70,000 customers were without power throughout the region. Howell compared that number to the windstorm of 2015, when over 180,000 customers were left in the dark. You can view updates by visiting Avista’s outage map.

“We have all available Avista resources currently working,” said Howell.

Pullman, Spokane, and Coeur d’Alene are some of the areas most significantly impacted by outages.

“We do anticipate this to be a multi-day event,” said Howell, adding the company will post restoration times as soon as they have a better idea.

