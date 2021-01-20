Avista restores power to all customers impacted by windstorm

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Power has been restored to all Avista customers impacted by last week’s windstorm.

Crews worked around the clock for a full week to restore service to more than 70,000 customers who lost electricity.

During the storm, high winds pulled down trees and limbs into Avista power poles and power lines.

“We are so appreciative of the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the crews who braved the elements and the challenging conditions this storm caused,” said Avista President and CEO Dennis Vermillion. “Part of the charm of living in the Inland Northwest is the scenic forests and timbers. However, when the soil becomes saturated by rain, followed by significant winds as we’ve experienced, devastation and damage can occur. We’re grateful for the assistance we received through contractors and mutual aid crews who provided additional workforce to help expedite our restoration efforts. Also, the patience, support and encouragement shown by our communities has been oustanding and boosts the morale of our employees. In the wake of Wednesday’s storm and at the completion of our restoration efforts I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to our customers and everyone involved.”

