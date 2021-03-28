Thousands without power as windstorm moves across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people were without power Sunday evening as a windstorm moved through eastern Washington.

Avista

Avista Utilities said at least 9,000 customers were without power. Outages were reported across the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene region, but also down south to Grangeville and up north to Colville.

Inland Power

Nearly 2,700 Inland Power customers were without service. The majority of outages were reported in north Spokane County.

Kootenai Electric

More than 2,820 Kootenai Electric customers were in the dark. The majority of affected people were in the Rathdrum area up to the south end of Lake Pend Oreille.

