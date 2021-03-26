Avista preparing for strong winds Sunday; what you should do to prepare

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista Utilities says it’s preparing for strong winds coming Sunday.

The National Weather Service says windgusts can go up to 55 mph Sunday evening and into Monday in Washington and Idaho.

With rain and wet soil, in addition to strong winds, it could cause some trees and limbs to topple over onto power lines causing outages.

Avista says it’s prepared to respond to the storm, asking people to get ready for damages and outages. Crews will be ready to assess and fix damages that may come up. More workers will be moving from their normal tasks to help storm prep.

When the lights go out, Avista says:

Turn off appliances that were on before the power went out

Unplug electronics

Leave a light on to know when power comes back

Turn on your front porch light to let Avista crews know which homes have power

If you use a generator, put it outside so carbon monoxide won’t come into the home

If you do lose power, Avista says its best to report it online here, or call 800-227-9187.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.