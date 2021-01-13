Avista offers tips to keep you and your family safe during tonight’s windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista says it’s prepared to respond to any damages and power outages as a result of Wednesday’s windstorm.

It’s not just power outages Avista is concerned about. They’re also anticipating downed trees and power lines. They’re urging customers to prepare for what could happen as those winds start to pick up.

They first suggest turning off all appliances that were on before the power went out. They also advise unplugging electronic equipment, including computers.

You may want to leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored. You can also help Avista crews identify which homes have power by turning on your front porch light.

It’s important to not wire an emergency generator into your home’s electrical system unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or even kill a lineman working to get electricity restored. If you do use a generator, only use it to run specific appliances, and make sure to keep it outside of your home.

If you have an outage, you’re asked to report it online. You can do so HERE.

Here are a few numbers you can also call:

Avista: 1-800-227-9187

Inland Power & Light: 1-877-668-8243

Kootenai Electric: 1-877-744-1055

Vera Water and Power: 888-774-8272

