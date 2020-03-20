Avista implementing extra safety measures in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Spokane, Wash. – Avista is implementing extra measures to keep both employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the utilities company said it’s taking further steps to reduce public interactions for employees beginning Friday.

This may include prioritizing certain work and reducing staff on certain jobs when appropriate, the company said. Avista maintains that it will keep appropriate staffing for critical business functions and energy delivery.

That means focusing primarily on necessary or time-sensitive field work, outage response, natural gas calls, compliance work and other projects determined on a case-by-case approach.

Planned maintenance that would cause an interruption in electric or natural gas service will be minimized until it’s safe to be completed, Avista said.

Employees who do respond to homes will now be asking about the health of homeowners before going inside. They’ll also wear additional protective gear, such as masks and gloves.

These changes will stay in effect through April 24.

Customers can expect to continue to see Avista trucks out in the community and may see them more frequently or in different areas as most employees are working or being dispatched remotely.

Work to sustain Avista’s business that can be completed safely will continue; including most office-work that can be done remotely. Customer service representatives will continue to be available while working from home.

Customers can reach Avista to in a number of ways, including:

· On the company’s website

· The Avista Mobile app

· Phone: (800) 227-9187

