Avista estimates power repairs from windstorm could come as late as Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is still working to restore power across the Inland Northwest after Wednesday’s windstorm—and they expect people may have to wait as late as Sunday before their lights come back on.

The power company published a list of estimated restoration times; customers in Davenport, Othello and Sandpoint should have power restored Thursday or Friday. Colville, Coeur d’Alene and St. Maries is expected to have power restored Saturday.

Spokane should be completely back online by Sunday evening. In the meantime, over 50,000 people are without power.

While we continue to assess damage, we are able to provide initial estimated restoration times by service or geographic area. These estimated restoration times are not specific to individual customer homes or businesses, and actual restoration times may be shorter or longer.

Kellogg is still being assessed, according to the list. Avista notes that restoration times can change if crews finish repairs sooner than expected.

