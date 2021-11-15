Avista crews preparing for possible damage, outages as strong winds move into the region

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is preparing to respond to potential storm damages and outages as strong winds move into the region Monday.

The utility company is asking customers to be prepared and warned that estimated restoration times for any damage will likely not be available until the storm passes.

A High Wind Warning goes into effect for most of the Inland Northwest at 2 p.m. It will be in effect through 10 p.m, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.

Avista has crews ready with fueled and stocked fleet vehicles. Warehouse supplies are in place in Spokane and outer officers, and assessment teams are standing by. Wire guard teams are also prepped to ensure public safety near any possible downed power lines.

Customers will be able to find the latest information on outages through Avista’s online outage map.

People who experience an outage are encouraged to report it online or by calling 800-227-9187.

Avista recommends the following steps for customers during an outage:

Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out. Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.

Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.

Help Avista crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.

Do not wire an emergency generator into a home’s electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista’s distribution system. Backfeed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.

Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home

