Avista crews continue to work around-the-clock to restore power to those affected by windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews have been working around-the-clock for six days in an effort to restore power to all of those affected by Wednesday’s windstorm.

Crews made big strides over the weekend and, as of Monday morning, 96 percent of customers had their power turned back on.

There are still 2,790 customers between Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and Kellogg without power, but their services are expected to be back on by Monday night. Avista did say certain Kellogg customers may have to wait a bit longer.

The recent storm blew down trees and limbs into Avista power lines, which resulted in 70,000 customers losing service.

Avista’s outage map can be found here.

