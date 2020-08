Avista crews close Wall St. all day Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes and metered parking spots on Wall St., between 1st and 2nd avenues, will be closed all day Wednesday.

Avista crews began construction work in the area at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Lanes and parking spots are expected to reopen late Wednesday night.

