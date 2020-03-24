Avista awarding over $560,000 in grants to non-profits for COVID-19 response

SPOKANE, Wash. —Avista is providing more than $560,000 in grant money to local organizations to help the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Avista Foundation provides funding to non-profit organizations in Washington and North Idaho, as well as portions of Oregon and Montana.

In a release, the utilities company said the foundation’s first 2020 grant cycle topped out at $568,500.

Of that money, $80,000 have been given to the Idaho Community Foundation, the Oregon Community Foundation, and the Innovia Foundation to aid in COVID-19 response.

Another $40,000 is being awarded to non-profit organizations like Big Table and CDAIDE, which are currently serving restaurant and hospitality workers impacted by recent closures.

Avista said it’s also awarding $64,500 in grant money to non-profits focused on delivering food to seniors, children and families while schools and other centers remain closed.

According to the utilities company, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $6.5 million since its establishment in 2002. That money has been used to help non-profits serve vulnerable and limited income members in the community.

