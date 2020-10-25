Avista anticipates power will be restored to all customers by Sunday evening

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Power has been restored to roughly 90% of Avista customers following Friday night’s storm, the utility company said Sunday.

There are currently just over 1,800 customers still without power in Spokane and surrounding areas. That’s down from the over 22,000 left in the dark Friday night.

“We thank our customers for their patience, particularly as the cold temperatures makes this outage challenging,” said Dennis Vermillion, Avista president and CEO. “We are focused on restoring power quickly and safely and providing updates for customers along the way.”

In a release, Avista said restoring power to remaining customers will take time because of the nature of damage to power lines. The company estimates power will be restored to all customers by Sunday evening.

City crews will continue tree removal efforts on Sunday. If you spot a downed tree in the road, call 311. If it’s impacting a power line, call Avista.

For updates, you can check Avista’s outage map.

READ: Spokane families assess damage in day following record-breaking snowstorm

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.