Avista and STA team up again for free rides to cooling centers

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is going to be in the hundreds again on Friday and Saturday, and Avista and Spokane Transit Authority (STA) want to help those get out of the heat.

Avista Utilities and STA are partnering again to offer free door-to-door transportation to cooling centers for those living in the regional transit service area. The forecast of triple digit temperatures this weekend has prompted the agencies to renew last month’s heat response plan to provide relief to those most in need.

The free rides will be offered on Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, and trips will be provided on STA Paratransit vans.

Those needing the service can call (509)-328-1552, but they have to do it two hours in advance to schedule trips to and from a cooling center. Because of the federal mandate enforced by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), face masks are still required on all transit vehicles.

