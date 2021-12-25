Avalanche warning issued for N. Idaho mountains, NW Montana

by Erin Robinson

Courtesy of Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center

If you’re planning to head to the mountains this Christmas, be aware of potential avalanche danger.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning that will remain in place through Sunday. Recent and continuing heavy snowfall and wind are resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow.

The warning covers the Selkirk, Cabinet and Purcel Mountains of the Idaho Panhandle and northwest Montana.

