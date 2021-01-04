Avalanche control work underway on Stevens Pass

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Avalanche control work is underway on Stevens Pass.

According to the Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic is being stopped near the Old Faithful Avalanche Zone at milepost 58. Westbound traffic is stopped near East Stevens Pass Summit at milepost 64.5.

WSDOT says avalanche control work usually takes between 30 minutes and two hours to complete. An update will be provided should an extended closure become necessary, according to the department.

As of Monday morning, traction tires are advised going both ways on the pass. WSDOT reports compact snow and icy on the road.

