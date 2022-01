Avalanche, truck crash blocks both directions of I-90 near Idaho/Montana border

by Will Wixey

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

An avalanche is blocking eastbound lanes I-90 from the Idaho/Montana border to St. Regis.

Montana is closing down I90 from the Idaho/Montana border east to St. Regis, Montana due to an avalanche blocking eastbound and westbound lanes of I90, inside of Montana. There is no timeframe at this point for a re-opening. Please avoid the area. #ISPHeadquarters #ISPRCCN pic.twitter.com/Np5U3sslOJ — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) January 7, 2022

Westbound I-90 lanes are blocked due to a truck collision. There is no timeframe for re-opening at this time. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

