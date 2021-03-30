Elderly man injured in South Hill auto-pedestrian collision
SPOKANE, Wash. — At around 8:25 a.m. Spokane Police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at Regal St. and 53rd Ave.
At the scene, officers found an elderly man lying in the roadway with an apparent head injury.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. At this time, impairment does not appear to be a factor.
The roadway has reopened and the investigation is ongoing.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.