Elderly man injured in South Hill auto-pedestrian collision

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — At around 8:25 a.m. Spokane Police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at Regal St. and 53rd Ave.

At the scene, officers found an elderly man lying in the roadway with an apparent head injury.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. At this time, impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The roadway has reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

SPD is on scene at an auto/ped collision on Regal St. There is no northbound traffic between 53rd and 55th. Please chose an alternate route. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) March 30, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.